Von Miller stokes flames of Odell Beckham Jr. to Bills

Buffalo Bills star linebacker Von Miller has once again claimed that free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will be joining the team.

Following the Bills win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Miller took a moment to speak on Beckham Jr. According to USA Today’s Jarrett Bell, Miller stated, “He’s coming here man, he’s coming to the Bills.”

This is one of many occasions that Von Miller has stated that Beckham Jr. will soon become a member of the Bills.

Beckham Jr. has made it clear that when he signs with a team, he is looking to join a contender. After tearing his ACL in the Super Bowl, it appears that he is readying up to return to the field. With Miller and the Bills currently sitting at 5-1 and atop the AFC East, they are one of the top teams in the NFL. And they could be readying up for a Super Bowl run.

Miller and Beckham have built a solid connection over the years. The two won a Super Bowl together last season with the Los Angeles Rams. It is safe to imagine that Miller has some sort of insight into where Beckham Jr. will sign

The two veteran players have still proven that they can perform at a high level. Upon his arrival to the Rams last season, Beckham Jr. put together a strong season. He recorded 27 receptions for 305 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

On the way to the Super Bowl, Beckham Jr. played an integral role. He recorded 21 receptions for 288 receiving yards, and two touchdowns.

Miller himself put together a strong campaign in 2021. A midseason trade saw Miller join the Rams. He recorded 31 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, eight quarterback hits, and five sacks during his time with the team.

With the Bills already looking elite, Beckham Jr. could help make this offense even better. A trio of Beckham Jr, Steffon Diggs, and Gabriel Davis would arguably be the best receiving room in the NFL.