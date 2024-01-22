Tony Romo gets real about the Bills' loss to the Chiefs.

It is going to take a while before the sting of their latest loss in the NFL playoffs to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs wears off. Somehow, Josh Allen and the Bills still couldn't figure out the Mahomes-led Chiefs in the postseason, and for former NFL quarterback and current NFL analyst Tony Romo, Buffalo's heartbreaking 27-24 defeat to the reigning Super Bowl champs is the most painful of them all at the hands of the league's NFL Most Valuable Player.

Following the end of the Chiefs-Bills AFC divisional-round game on Sunday, Romo went on camera and laid out what makes Buffalo's loss especially crushing.

“This is going to be the most devastating loss, I think, of Josh Allen's career because they had things situated for an advantage. They were at home, they worked all year, playing great football, they were coming in, and they started the game great. They were running the ball, and for him, he played great today. He was outstanding. It's always going to fall on his shoulders, him and the head coach because he's the quarterback, but it's just so hard to take if you're Josh Allen because it's like what else can I do? And the truth is just keep going doing it. You'll break through eventually.”

“This is going to be the most devastating loss of Josh Allen’s career.” – Tony Romo pic.twitter.com/UR6h5GJ30e — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 22, 2024

Romo also gave props to Mahomes for being such a tough out in the playoffs. Even when it looked as though the Bills had Kansas City in a corner, the Chiefs found a way to escape with a win and ticket to the next round.

“The problem is 15 is really good. Patrick Mahomes. He ain't just going to let you do it. You've got to win it and take it from him. To be the man, you've got to beat the man.”

As the Bills pick up the pieces now that they have been eliminated from Super Bowl contention, the Bills will have plenty of questions to address in the offseason after yet another playoff exit. The Bills concluded the 2023 NFL regular season with an 11-6 record and scored a win in the playoffs when they beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild-card round before running into the Chiefs.