Buffalo has their new (and no longer interim) offensive coordinator

The Buffalo Bills entered the offseason with a vacancy at offensive coordinator, and just one week after their season ended in dramatic fashion to the Kansas City Chiefs, they've filled that void with the name that most fans and folks around the league expected to get the job… interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady.

“The #Bills are officially promoting interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady to their full-time OC,” according to sources of NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. “An obvious choice after how he ignited their offense this season.”

At the ten game mark of the season, the Buffalo Bills moved on from offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, handing the reigns to the offense to Brady, who became a rising name in coaching ranks during his time at LSU with Joe Burrow during the Tigers National Championship season. From the point that Brady took over as the Bills play-caller, Buffalo would go on to win six of their last seven regular season games. Under Brady, quarterback Josh Allen played exceptional football — good enough to be named an MVP Award finalist — and running back James Cook began handling more of the workload, with Buffalo rushing for over 100 yards in every game they played after Brady stepped into the interim offensive coordinator role.

The hiring of Joe Brady, as Rapoport alluded to, doesn't come as a huge surprise. Josh Allen and various other Buffalo Bills were vocal about hoping that Brady would be back for the 2024 season, so retaining their interim offensive coordinator was indeed an obvious choice.