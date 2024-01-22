Bills fans are heartbroken again because of the Chiefs

It looked like the Buffalo Bills would be able to tie the game against the Kansas City Chiefs and potentially force overtime in the divisional round playoff game on Sunday, but Tyler Bass missed the kick that would have tied it, and Buffalo suffered yet another painful loss to the Chiefs in the playoffs.

THE BILLS MISS THE GAME-TYING FIELD GOAL 🤯 CHIEFS TAKE OVER WITH 1:43 LEFT 😱pic.twitter.com/matrhZgymv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 22, 2024

After the Chiefs took over, they ran the ball with Isiah Pacheco two times and were able to pick up the first down that allowed them to run out the clock. It is another devastating playoff exit for the Bills, while the Chiefs will advance to the AFC Championship game for the sixth time in a row. This time the Chiefs will go on the road and face the Baltimore Ravens.

Let's get to the best reactions to Tyler Bass' missed field goal.

“Tyler Bass to tie the game!” pic.twitter.com/WDdnw3KTeV — GhettoGronk (@TheGhettoGronk) January 22, 2024

Tyler Bass with the game on the line pic.twitter.com/JFcykMqh28 — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) January 22, 2024

First Scott Norwood now Tyler Bass. Bills fans down so bad after that…… pic.twitter.com/AhMvir25an — The Degenerate Sports Fan (@Robbie_S19) January 22, 2024

For Bills fans who are old enough, this is a familiar feeling, as Scott Norwood's game-winning field goal attempt went wide right against the New York Giants Super Bowl 21, an attempt that would have won the game for Buffalo. Bass' field goal went wide right as well.

Buffalo was trying to get over the hump that is the Chiefs. The Bills have been able to beat them in the past, but only in the regular season. Last time around, Buffalo lost a brutal game in overtime, in which it blew a lead that it held with 13 seconds left.

Regardless, it is a familiar ending, with the Chiefs moving on and the Bills exiting the playoffs disappointed once again.