Will Joe Brady get the full-time offensive coordinator job in Buffalo?

After a dramatic and particularly cruel ending to their 2023 season at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs, the Bills offseason is officially under way. One of the many big decisions that Buffalo will need to make is who will be the offensive coordinator at the start of the 2024 season. After the in-season dismissal of Ken Dorsey, the Bills turned to quarterbacks coach Joe Brady the rest of the way. Buffalo's season turned around in spectacular fashion, and now Joe Brady will be given the chance to interview for the full-time position.

“The #Bills are starting their offensive coordinator search in earnest, and interim OC Joe Brady will interview for the full-time job,” according to sources of ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler. “Brady acquitted himself well over nine games as the play caller, and Josh Allen has vouched for him getting the job.”

As for Bills quarterback what Josh Allen had to say about his interim offensive coordinator, it was nothing but love for the 34-year-old play-caller.

“I would fully embrace it. I love Joe,” Allen said, according to Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “I love what he brings to this team, to our offense, the juice that he has, the passion that he has for football. How much preparation he’s put into a tough situation these last seven to eight weeks. Yeah, I would fully embrace it. And obviously there’s stuff that needs to go on before that, and I understand there’s probably an interview process and all that, but he’s got my vote.”

Brady shot to fame as the passing game coordinator of the 2019 LSU Tigers, an offensive juggernaut that averaged 48.4 points per game on their way to one of the most convincing National Championship seasons in college football history. From there, Brady took his talents to the NFL, and spent two unspectacular years as the offensive coordinator of the Panthers, before coming to Buffalo as the quarterbacks coach.

The Bills were 5-5 at the time of Dorsey's dismissal, but went 6-1 down the stretch of the regular season, averaging 27 points per game and rushing for 149.5 yards per game, up from only 116.5 under Dorsey. Allen's endorsement of Joe Brady, and the Bills success over the second half of the season, will likely be enough to keep Brady in Buffalo.