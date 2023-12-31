Bills QB Josh Allen suffered an injury on a hard hit late in Buffalo's win over New England

In the final game of the year 2023, it was a rough outing for Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Yes, the Bills came away with a 27-21 win over the New England Patriots, a team that for so long Buffalo just could not beat, and in doing so, the Bills put themselves in a position to win the AFC East next week with a win over the Miami Dolphins. But Allen struggled out of the gate, failing to complete any of his first six pass attempts. For the game, Allen finished 15-for-30 for 169 yards, contributing two touchdowns on the ground, but overall, it was a sloppy performance that ended prematurely, when Allen took himself off the field late in the game following a big hit.

“Bills QB Josh Allen took a nasty shot to his non-throwing shoulder on his last snap of Buffalo's win over New England. Trainers with him now,” according to a tweet from Albert Breer of NBC Sports.

After the game, Allen seemed to downplay the severity of the injury, calling it “a little stinger” that “felt a little funky,” according to Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic.

Fortunately for Buffalo, the Bills defense was able to do the heavy lifting in Sunday's win, forcing four Patriots turnovers, which helped the Bills be able to withstand an opening kickoff return for a touchdown by Patriots receiver Jalen Reagor. In addition, the Bills continued to ride a rushing attack that has started to come alive over the last month and a half of the season. On 37 carries, the Bills rushed for 127 yards, their sixth consecutive game with at least 100 yards.