New England Patriots fans have seen enough after Bailey Zappe's first half performance against the Buffalo Bills in Week 17.

New England Patriots fans might be having flashbacks of Mac Jones while watching their team take on the Buffalo Bills. Bailey Zappe, who took over for Jones as starting quarterback following a series of putrid outings, is having himself a day to forget in Orchard Park.

Things started out swimmingly for the Pats, when Jalen Reagor took the game's opening kickoff 98 yards to the house to give New England an early lead. Bill Belichick's team should've simply kept returning kicks for scores, because what the offense put on the field hasn't been pretty.

Zappe threw an interception on the offense's first play from scrimmage. The Patriots' second drive went three-and-out. Zappe then threw another interception on the first play of New England's third drive.

Two subsequent drives ended in a lost fumble and a punt before Zappe tossed pick number three of the day, which Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas returned for six points.

Zappe not inspiring confidence vs. Bills

Fans who wanted to see Mac Jones benched might be regretting their calls for more Zappe after today.

One Patriots fan posted on X (formerly Twitter) a celebratory GIF from Zoolander along with the caption “One more game after this and Bailey Zappe leaves my life.”

Another fan didn't want to put such filth on their timeline, but told followers to “[g]oogle bailey zappe’s statline if you havent seen it yet.”

A couple of fans likened Zappe's performance to a Nathan Peterman one, which we assure you is not a complement.

FanDuel's Cousin Sal sent condolences to whoever was relying on Zappe in fantasy football, which hopefully wasn't too many of you.

And some fans gave Zappe the benefit of the doubt, assuming he was simply following the plan.

“They told Bailey Zappe to tank. I won’t believe anything otherwise.”