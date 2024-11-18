The Buffalo Bills faced a big decision late in their 30-21 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, and head coach Sean McDermott kept his offense on the field to go for it on 4th-and-2 up 23-21, rather than kick the field goal to make it a five-point lead for Buffalo. McDermott explained how the Bills came to that decision, saying that he firmly believed it was the right choice.

“We mapped it out during the week, and felt strongly that that was the right decision,” Sean McDermott said, via Matt Parrino of Syracusedotcom. “… Would have stood by it if it didn't work out. There's been too many games where Andy and Patrick have come back.”

The Bills could have gone the conservative route, kicking a field goal to go up 26-21, hoping that the defense would be able to stop the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes. Although the Chiefs are not clicking on offense like they have in prior years, that is still a dangerous proposition. The Bills have been victims of a Mahomes miracle multiple times before. The decision to go for it worked out, as Josh Allen not only ran for a first down, he scored from 26 yards out, essentially sealing the game with just over two minutes to play.

If Josh Allen and the Bills did not end up converting on the play, many would have questioned the decision by McDermott. Instead, it worked about as well as anyone could have hoped, and the Bills are in contention to potentially earn the top seed in the AFC as a result.

Bills looking to stay hot after huge win vs. Chiefs

With the win over the Chiefs, the Bills moved to 9-2 on the season. They are half of a game back of the Chiefs for the top seed in the AFC, and now have the tiebreaker due to their head-to-head win. The Pittsburgh Steelers are the other two-loss team in the AFC who could be in the picture for the top seed down the stretch.

The Bills head into their bye week next week, and will return on Dec. 1 at home against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football. The 49ers, although struggling in comparison to prior years, could still present a challenge. The following two games against the Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions present challenges as well. Then, the Bills should be favored in the final three games of the year, two of them being against the New England Patriots and one being against the New York Jets.