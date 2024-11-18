The Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Buffalo Bills 30-21 on Sunday. It marks the first loss in 15 games, a stunning Christmas Day defeat by the Raiders. While Patrick Mahomes has had success against Josh Allen in the playoffs, the regular season belongs to Buffalo. Mahomes spoke about what plagued the Chiefs and what has to change for a potential playoff rematch with Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports.

“It's always a couple of plays. . . a play here and there is kind of the difference,” Mahomes said, per Goldman. “Today, Josh makes the play and we didn't. It's all about a couple of plays here and there that change the outcome of the game.”

The Chiefs' offense was quiet in the second half, scoring only one touchdown and never flipping the lead. They started the game with another Patrick Mahomes interception, his tenth, which is a concerning trend. Travis Kelce only had two catches, Xavier Worthy slipped up on another sideline play, and DeAndre Hopkins was quiet.

Josh Allen made a lot of plays in this game that got the Bills the win. His remarkable touchdown scamper was the biggest one but he made a ton of great throws as well. Even with Khalil Shakir and Amari Cooper battling injuries and Keon Coleman out, their offense was rolling.

The Chiefs must improve before the next meeting with the Bills

The Chiefs beat the Ravens in Week 1 by the skin in Isaiah Likely's toe. While it was a close game, they showed their dominance on defense and put up a solid offensive performance. Their less-than-impressive wins began after that and ended last week with a game they should have lost. They did not come into this game in the best form and it showed. If they are going to meet the Bills in January, they need to turn up their level.

There are big games before January that the Chiefs can use as a measuring stick in the AFC. They have one more game with the Chargers in Week 14, the Texans in Week 16, and the Steelers in Week 17. All of those teams should be in the playoffs and provide great matchups for the Chiefs to measure themselves against.

No matter what happens in those games, it will likely come down to the Chiefs vs the Bills once again. Kansas City had a chance to put their stamp on the one seed on Sunday but could not do it. Now, they may have to go back to Orchard Park just like last year.