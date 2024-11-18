In a matchup that always seems to bring the best out of each team, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills took down Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, shattering their undefeated season after just 11 weeks. The 1972 Miami Dolphins alumni will be popping their champagne bottles, celebrating another year without a team taking their thunder as the only team in NFL history to post a perfect season.

However, the Bills' star quarterback might be popping champagne bottles of his own after hearing what one of his teammates referred to him as. Dan Fetes met with Bills linebacker Dorian Williams after Buffalo's win over Kansas City, and the second-year defender was all smiles talking about his quarterback.

“[Josh Allen] is the GOAT,” said Williams about his star quarterback. “He's amazing, man… That's our guy. That's my guy.”

While Buffalo faced off against a quarterback who oftentimes is referred to as the GOAT, Williams made sure that narrative got corrected tonight.

Bills get revenge over Chiefs, propping up likely post-season rematch

Bills vs. Chiefs is becoming one of the most entertaining matchups each and every season. On one side, Mahomes has nearly every accolade a quarterback can win, while Allen comes in with all of the talent and a fraction of the accolades.

When comparing both quarterbacks' accolades, Mahomes wins that battle time after time. However, when watching both quarterbacks play, they're both consistently near the top of the league in most entertaining quarterbacks in the NFL.

This matchup evened the record between Allen and Mahomes at 4-4, including a 3-0 postseason record favoring the Chiefs.

So, while Allen led his team to a miraculous victory in the regular season once again, he has yet to take down Mahomes in the postseason. The first two matchups were in Kansas City, however, the last time these two quarterbacks met in the playoffs, Mahomes got the victory in Buffalo.

Regardless of where these teams face off in the postseason, Mahomes and the Chiefs seemingly have the secret formula to taking down Allen and the Bills.

However, with Allen leading his team to victory to end Kansas City's undefeated season, it'll be interesting to see if these teams meet again in the playoffs. If they do, the Bills are hoping for a similar result, knocking off Mahomes in the playoff for the first time with Allen as their quarterback.

And after earning the title of GOAT from his defensive teammate, maybe that's what Allen needed to take the next step toward achieving that goal.