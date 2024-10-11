ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Bills-Jets prediction and pick. These two teams are on a collision course for the division, and both the Bills and the Jets enter the game on a two-game losing streak.

The Bills have a lot of potential this year but have lost two straight after starting 3-2. In their last game, they lost a heartbreaker to the Texans. They have wins against the Cardinals, Dolphins, and Jaguars. In addition to their loss to the Texans, they lost to the Ravens. The Bills have a great offense, but their defense has been inconsistent. This is a big rebound spot for them in the AFC East.

The Jets have been inconsistent this season on their way to a 2-3 record. This will be their first game after head coach Robert Saleh was fired. They have wins against the Titans and the Patriots but have losses against the 49ers, Broncos, and the Vikings. Something has not been clicking for this team, and now Jeff Ulbrich leads the Jets in the interim role. They also changed play-callers on offense to add more spark to a lifeless offense.

Here are the Bills-Jets NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Bills-Jets Odds

Buffalo Bills: -2.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -138

New York Jets: +2.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +118

Over: 40.5 (-115)

Under: 40.5 (-105)

How to Watch Bills vs. Jets

Time: 8:15 pm ET/ 5:15 pm PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Bills Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Buffalo Bills are in need of a rebound after two losses in a row. Their offense has been solid this season. They average 299.8 yards per game, which is in the bottom half of the NFL, but they score the ball very well. They average 28.4 points per game, which is third in the NFL. They have been trying to find balance on offense, which has been mixed. James Cook has been great in the Buffalo backfield. He has 309 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 70 carries. Through the air, Josh Allen has 945 passing yards, eight touchdowns, and zero interceptions, with a 60.3% completion percentage. The receiving corps needs to be better, but Khalil Shakur has been good, with 18 receptions for 230 yards and two touchdowns.

Conversely, the Bills' defense has been inconsistent this season. They allow 342.4 total yards per game and 21.2 points per game. They have struggled against the run but have been solid against the solid, allowing 198.4 and 144 yards, respectively. This defense has talent, with Greg Rousseau and Ed Oliver up front, and Rasul Douglas and Taylor Rapp are solid in the secondary for the Bills.

Why The Jets Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Jets have been on a bumpy road to start the season and have many questions surrounding the team. They are struggling, averaging 286.6 yards per game and scoring 18.6 points on offense. The offense goes as Aaron Rodgers goes. He has 1,093 passing yards, seven touchdowns, and four interceptions with a 61% completion percentage. The running game needs to be better as good as Breece Hall is. He has 197 yards on the ground and two touchdowns on 65 carries. Garrett Wilson is the primary target in the receiving corps, but Allen Lazard has also been solid. Wilson has 242 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 57 receptions, and Lazard has 240 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 33 receptions.

The Jets' defense has been great this season. They allow 255.8 yards per game, which is second-best in the NFL. They also allow 17 points per game. They are great against the pass, allowing 136.6 yards through the air. However, they have struggled more on the ground. The defense is littered with talent. It starts with Quinnen Williams up front, then C.J. Mosley at linebacker, and then Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed are great in the secondary. The Jets' defense needs to show up and potentially carry the team against Josh Allen and James Cook because they have been great in their own right.

Final Bills-Jets Prediction & Pick

The winner of this game will be the early division leader in the AFC East. The Jets need a win much more than the Bills do after all the changes that happened in the organization this week. However, the Bills are the more trustworthy team. Expect the Bills to cover and win on the road against the Jets. It will be a very close game, and the Jets should show up against a division foes. However, I trust Josh Allen, so I expect the Bills to cover.

Final Bills-Jets Prediction & Pick: Buffalo Bills -2.5 (-112)