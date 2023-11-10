The Buffalo Bills have been hit hard with injuries all season long, and now Stefon Diggs is a surprising addition to the injury report

The Buffalo Bills have had to battle through a barrage of injuries on both sides of the ball all season long, and the latest development out of Western New York is just further cause for concern. Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs popped up on the Bills injury report on Friday with a back injury, according to a tweet from Mike Garofolo of NFL Network.

Stefon Diggs joins a who's who of other Bills starters on the injury report on Friday, along with Josh Allen, Terrel Bernard, Christian Benford, Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer, Bruce Smith and Andre Reed (threw those last two on there just to keep you on your toes). This doesn't even account for Matt Milano and Tre'Davious White, who both suffered season-ending injuries earlier in the season.

As he has been in each of his previous three seasons with the Bills, Diggs has been Buffalo's most targeted and most productive weapon in the passing game. With a league-best 70 receptions which have gone for 834 yards and 7 touchdowns, Diggs' presence is vital for a Bills offense that has been inconsistent throughout the season. But with Diggs and quarterback Josh Allen on the field, you get the feeling that the Bills offense can explode at any time.

The Bills don't take the field until Monday night, when the Denver Broncos head to Buffalo. Because of the extra day off, Diggs doesn't have an official game status designation yet, but should get one tomorrow. Bills fans will be holding their breath the their All-Pro receiver will be good to go in primetime, as their team attempts to rally and circle the wagons.