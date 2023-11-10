Bills head coach Sean McDermott shared a list of key injury updates for several players on the defense ahead of Week 10.

The Buffalo Bills have had a hard time with the injury bug this season, however, head coach Sean McDermott provides an inspiring update on the roster. Specifically on the defensive side of the ball.

As it turns out, McDermott provided some information on multiple players on the Bills' roster. Three players are not practicing on Friday while two are showing signs they'll be good to go for the Week 10 matchup, according to team reporter at ESPN, Alaina Getzenberg.

“Sean McDermott said that S Micah Hyde (neck/stinger) and CB Christian Benford (hamstring) will not practice today. LB Terrel Bernard remains in concussion protocol. S Jordan Poyer (shin) and DE Leonard Floyd (illness) will be back at practice after missing yesterday.”

It's been a bit of a rocky season for the Bills. Injuries certainly have not helped at all. But they're still in the mix for the playoffs. With players starting to recover from injury, perhaps Buffalo can get back to full strength sooner, rather than later.

We'll know more about these injuries over the weekend, as the Bills prepare for the Denver Broncos in a highly anticipated Monday night matchup. The extra day of rest will only benefit Buffalo, as it improves their chances of having nearly everyone return to the roster.

With that said, keep an eye on this Bills team. They're almost in a must-win situation against the Broncos, as a loss would bring them to .500 on the season. That would be less than ideal considering how tight the playoff race is in the AFC right now.