The Bills injury report- and comments made by Sean McDermott- indicate that Josh Allen's shoulder won't be an issue vs. the Bengals.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen started off the week of practice for the Week 9 game against the Cincinnati Bengals with the dreaded ‘Did Not Participate' on the Wednesday injury report, as he continues to deal with a shoulder issue. Fortunately for Bills fans, the missed practice was all part of the plan, as the team's medical staff used Wednesday as a day for Allen to rest the shoulder injury.

Bills QB off the injury report for Week 9

The star signal-caller practice fully on Thursday and Friday and carries no injury designation into Sunday night's contest against the Bengals, huge news for Buffalo fans.

Of course, that doesn't mean that Allen is past the injury, as he was able to log three straight full practices ahead of last week's game before ultimately aggravating the shoulder in the win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

But comments made by Bills head coach Sean McDermott suggest that Allen should truly be good to go for the primetime clash against Cincinnati.

Sean McDermott says Josh Allen ‘looked good' at practice

During an appearance on WGR550 earlier on Friday, McDermott said that Allen “looked good” at practice on Thursday, adding that he feels the Bills signal-caller will be in a “good spot”, per Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News.

This could be one big show of gamesmanship carried out by the entire Bills organization. But if Allen truly he had a setback, it's unlikely he would have practiced fully on Thursday and Friday.

Plus, it's not like Allen, who fired a pair of touchdown passes and threw for 324 yards against Tampa Bay, struggled after aggravating the shoulder injury.

Bills fans should expect him to be just fine, which is excellent news considering the opponent.

Bills vs Bengals a playoff rematch

Needless to say, this will be an emotional game for both Buffalo and Cincinnati. The last time these two teams met was in January of 2022, when the Bengals marched into Buffalo and knocked off the Bills in the Divisional Round.

Before that, the Bills and Bengals played on Monday Night Football in Week 17 of the 2022 season, a game that was rightfully cancelled after Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field.

Tons of emotions will be felt by both teams in the lead-up to the game, and it's also a chance for both teams to show they belong among the AFC's elite once again.

The Bengals carry a three-game winning streak into the clash against Buffalo.