With Black Friday just around the corner, various places have started Black Friday Sales for their video games. Below are just some of the deals you can find online.
Best Buy
Other than video games, you can also grab some consoles here during their Black Friday Sale.
- Microsoft – Xbox Series S 512 GB All-Digital (Disc-Free Gaming) – Holiday Console – White (
$299.99$249.99)
- Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (GameDownload) + 3 Month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership ($299.99)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Nintendo Switch (
$59.99$39.99)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo Switch (
$59.99$39.99)
- Far Cry 6 Standard Edition – PlayStation 5 or Xbox One, Xbox Series X (
$49.99$9.99)
Of course, there are more deals that you can get. You can head over to the Best Buy Black Friday Sale portal to see more.
Amazon
Of course, Amazon also has its own share of Black Friday deals. Much like Best Buy, They also have sales for gaming peripherals alongside the video games.
- NBA 2K23 for the PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Series X (
$69.99$29.99)
- Soul Hackers 2: Launch Edition for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X. (
$59.99$29)
- Rune Factory 5 – Nintendo Switch (
$49.99$29)
- Senran Kagura Burst Re: Newal – at The Seams Edition – PlayStation 4 (
$49.99$29.99)
- Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town – PlayStation 4 (
$26.99$19.99)
For all of their gaming-related sales, you can check out their list here.
Humble Bundle
We actually talked about the Humble Bundle Black Friday Sale a few days ago. I’ll be putting some of the top deals there here.
- Satisfactory for PC (
$29.99$17.99)
- Valheim for PC (
$19.99$13.99)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition for PC (
$49.99$9.99)
- Temtem for PC (
$44.99$35.99)
- Deep Rock Galactic for PC (
$29.99$9.89)
Steam
The Steam Autumn Sale started just a few days before Black Friday and contains even more video game sales.
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Anthology (
$209.85$29.77)
- Fallout 4: GOTY Edition ($
39.99$9.99)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition (
$49.99$19.99)
- Total War: Warhammer II Collection (
$167.90$72.21)
- The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth Complete Bundle (
$50.96$38.21)
To see the other games that are on sale right now, you can head over to the Steam store page here.
Ubisoft
Of course, Ubisoft has its own Black Friday sale for the games they’ve released. Below are just a few of these games
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint (Ultimate Edition) (
$119.99$30)
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 (Warlords of New York Edition) (
$59.99$18)
- Watch Dogs Legion (Ultimate Edition) (
$119.99$30)
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist(
$29.99$3.90)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Gold Edition)(
$99.99$25)
If you are looking for other games that were not mentioned above, you can head over here.
PlayStation Store
PlayStation joins in on the Black Friday sales, selling some of their own games, including some exclusives.
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS4 & PS5 (
$49.99$19.99)
- Horizon Forbidden West (
$69.99$39.89)
- Stray (
$29.99$23.99)
- The Last of Us Part I Digital Deluxe Edition (
$79.99$59.99)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut (
$69.99$29.39)
For other games we most like missed, you can check out the full Black Friday catalog here.
Xbox
Just like their rival over at PlayStation, Xbox has its own Black Friday deals that you might be interested in checking out
- Deathloop ($
59.99$19.79)
- Gotham Knights (
$69.99$41.99)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human Ultimate Edition (
$99.99$69.99)
- The DioField Chronicle Digital Deluxe Edition (
$74.99$50.24)
- Dark Souls Remastered (
$39.99$19.99)
For the other Xbox games you can buy at a discount this Black Friday Sale, you can head over here.
Nintendo Store
For those who own a Nintendo Switch, then maybe the Nintendo Store’s Black Friday sale is more up your alley.
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening Physical Edition (
$59.99$39.99)
- Mario Party Superstars Physical Edition (
$59.99$39.99)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Physical Edition (
$59.99$39.99)
- Bravely Default II Physical Edition (
$59.99$39.99)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses and Expansion Pass Digital Version (
$84.98$59.48)
Like all the other lists above, this is not all that’s on sale. You can head on over here to see the rest of the discounted games and Nintendo Switch consoles.
Square Enix Store
To be more specific, it’s Final Fantasy XIV that’s having a Black Friday Sale right now. All of their bundles that contain the latest expansion, Endwalker, are currently 50% off.
- Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker Standard Edition for PC (
$39.99$19.99)
- Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker Digital Collector’s Edition for PC (
$59.99$29.99)
- Final Fantasy XIV Online Complete Edition for PC (
$59.99$29.99)
- Final Fantasy XIV Online Complete Collector’s Edition for PC (
$139.99$69.99)
For the PlayStation versions of the above deals, you can head over here to purchase them. Do note that the free items you get from the collector’s editions of the games are all in-game items. You can check out what you will get in their respective links.
That’s most of the Black Friday Sales going on right now for video games. Of course, there are other websites out there that are holding their own sales, so just hunt them down. Who knows? You might find a deal we didn’t cover here.