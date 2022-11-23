Published November 23, 2022

By Jesseyriche Cortez · 4 min read

With Black Friday just around the corner, various places have started Black Friday Sales for their video games. Below are just some of the deals you can find online.

Best Buy

Other than video games, you can also grab some consoles here during their Black Friday Sale.

Of course, there are more deals that you can get. You can head over to the Best Buy Black Friday Sale portal to see more.

Amazon

Of course, Amazon also has its own share of Black Friday deals. Much like Best Buy, They also have sales for gaming peripherals alongside the video games.

For all of their gaming-related sales, you can check out their list here.

Humble Bundle

We actually talked about the Humble Bundle Black Friday Sale a few days ago. I’ll be putting some of the top deals there here.

Steam

The Steam Autumn Sale started just a few days before Black Friday and contains even more video game sales.

To see the other games that are on sale right now, you can head over to the Steam store page here.

Ubisoft

Of course, Ubisoft has its own Black Friday sale for the games they’ve released. Below are just a few of these games

If you are looking for other games that were not mentioned above, you can head over here.

PlayStation Store

PlayStation joins in on the Black Friday sales, selling some of their own games, including some exclusives.

For other games we most like missed, you can check out the full Black Friday catalog here.

Xbox

Just like their rival over at PlayStation, Xbox has its own Black Friday deals that you might be interested in checking out

For the other Xbox games you can buy at a discount this Black Friday Sale, you can head over here.

Nintendo Store

For those who own a Nintendo Switch, then maybe the Nintendo Store’s Black Friday sale is more up your alley.

Like all the other lists above, this is not all that’s on sale. You can head on over here to see the rest of the discounted games and Nintendo Switch consoles.

Square Enix Store

To be more specific, it’s Final Fantasy XIV that’s having a Black Friday Sale right now. All of their bundles that contain the latest expansion, Endwalker, are currently 50% off.

For the PlayStation versions of the above deals, you can head over here to purchase them. Do note that the free items you get from the collector’s editions of the games are all in-game items. You can check out what you will get in their respective links.

That’s most of the Black Friday Sales going on right now for video games. Of course, there are other websites out there that are holding their own sales, so just hunt them down. Who knows? You might find a deal we didn’t cover here.