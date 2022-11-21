Published November 21, 2022

By Jesseyriche Cortez · 2 min read

Humble Bundle is currently holding its Black Friday Sale, with games reaching up to 90% off in price.

Humble Bundle, a game store known for selling cheap game bundles for charity, is holding its Black Friday Sale from November 18 to December 2, 2022. This sale affects a lot of the games currently on their site and has sales reaching up to 90% off. Players can take this opportunity to buy the games they’ve always wanted to play at a discounted price. You can also take this opportunity to gift games to your loved ones for the coming holidays.

As for what games are on sale, here are the website’s top sellers, as well as some personal picks from me.

Satisfactory – $17.99 (40% off) An open-world factory-building game, playable solo or with friends.

Cyberpunk 2077 – $29.99 (50% off) An open-world first-person shooter set in a dystopian future.

Deep Rock Galactic – $9.89 (67% off) A first-person shooter with mining elements where players complete objectives in various landscapes.

Valheim – $13.99 (30% off) A third-person, open-world, sandbox game with Viking elements.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human – $32.99 (45% off) A first-person zombie survival game with an emphasis on its parkour mechanics.

Temtem – $35.99 (20% off) A Pokemon-esque open-world game where players capture Temtems and train them to fight an evil group.

Cult of the Lamb – $19.99 (20% off) A roguelite game about a lamb who starts its own cult.

Rimworld – $31.47 (10% off) A top-down colony management sim where players must manage a colony and survive the dangers luring in the hostile land.

Red Dead Redemption 2 – $13.24 (67% off) A third-person shooter set in the Wild West with a very well-written story.

Earth Defense Force 5 – $23.98 (60% off) A third-person shooter where soldiers must fight against the gigantic insects, aliens, robots, and dragons threatening to destroy the world

No Man’s Sky – $ 12.55 (50% off) A first-person open-universe game where players can explore the vast expanse of the universe, discovering new planets alone or with friends

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition – $9.99 (80% off) A third-person open-world action roleplaying game. Players take control of a Witcher and roam the land taking down monsters. This game is receiving a next-gen update aimed to improve the game’s graphics and framerate.



That’s just some of the games that you can get at a discount at the Humble Bundle Black Friday sale. You can head on over here to see what other deals may tickle your fancy.