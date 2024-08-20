Black Myth Wukong offers a compatibility mode to PC players so they can enjoy their experience a bit more. But what is Compatibility mode, how do you access it, and when should you use it? We’ll explain everything you need to know about Compatibility mode in the game. Without further ado, let’s dive right into it.

What is Compatibility Mode in Black Myth Wukong?

Compatibility Mode in Black Myth Wukong helps the game run better by removing certain features and settings from the game. Essentially, it’s a way to help the game run better on your PC and avoid issues like Black screens and crashes.

So if you keep running into any technical issues, glitches, crashes, or anything else, it might be wise to run the game on Compatibility mode. But how exactly do you activate this feature? Furthermore, when should you use it?

How to Activate Compatibility Mode in Black Myth Wukong

There are two ways to activate compatibility mode:

When launching the game, select “Compatibility mode”

Right-click on the game’s title in the library and select “Properties”

Regardless of which method you use, the game should run in Compatibility mode.

When Should You Use Compatibility Mode in Black Myth Wukong?

Use Compatibility mode only as a last resort. If your game keeps crashing, or glitches keep occurring, it might be the best option. However, if you’re enjoying a relatively clean experience, keep it that way.

The mode doesn’t always make the game run better. Don’t expect increased frame rate or any graphical settings. But your PC will hopefully have no issues running the game. Regardless of what you decide, we hope you enjoy playing Black Myth Wukong!

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about Compatibility mode in Black Myth Wukong. Hopefully you won’t have to use it, but for some, it might be the key to being able to play the game with little or no issues. Regardless, it’s nice to see players at least have the option to do so.

In other news, check out some of the latest review scores for the game if you’re thinking about buying it. Game Science’s action RPG is already breaking records, surpassing Palworld on the Steam Charts. Additionally, the game has already generated well over $50 million in pre-sales. It seems like this new title isn’t monkeying around!

Lastly, for more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.