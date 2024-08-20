Game Science’s Black Myth Wukong broke records on launch night, getting more concurrent peak players on Steam than other titles like Palworld and more. With both great review scores and great numbers at launch, the Destined One’s journey has enjoyed quite a successful release.

Black Myth Wukong Surpasses Palworld, Counter-Strike 2 on Steam Most Played Charts

Black Myth: Wukong reached over 2.2 million peak players on Steam just hours after launching. This number puts The Destined One’s journey past other big titles like Palworld (2.1 million), and the free-to-play Counter-Strike 2 (1.8 million). The only game that stands above Black Myth is PUBG: Battlegrounds, which reached well over 3 million players back in 2017. In terms of single-player games, this also puts Black Myth well past other single-player titles like Cyberpunk and the critically acclaimed Elden Ring.

Additionally, the first entry in the Black Myth Series earned positive reviews on launch. At the time of writing, the game currently has a metascore of 82 on Metacritic. This puts it at a “Generally favorable rating”. Multiple outlets also gave the game a perfect 10/10 rating.

Palworld Developer PocketPair Inc. also congratulated Game Science for their success. In their post on X, they said “Congratulations Wukong for becoming the second most played game on Steam ever!”

Why Black Myth Wukong was so successful

Black Myth Wukong not only enticed players with it’s fast-paced gameplay, but with an interesting narrative based on one of the most popular pieces of Chinese literature ever. Journey to the West has inspired many other amazing stories. Many by now surely know that Akira Toriyama’s Dragon Ball series was inspired by Journey to the West.

It’s one of the big Chinese Classic novels, alongside:

Romance Of The Three Kingdoms

Water Margin

The Plum in the Golden Vase

Dream of the Red Chamber

The Scholars

Players were interested in playing a game with good gameplay, a unique story, and something new. And that’s why Wukong wowed the world last night into this morning.

Overall, that wraps up what we know so far about Black Myth Wukong’s player count on Steam so far. With over 2,000,000 Destined Ones already playing the game on Steam alone, it’s safe to say the game is a major success for Game Science. Now we wonder how many players on PlayStation booted up the game on launch night.

