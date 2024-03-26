Connor Bedard may not be part of the Regina Pats anymore, but it looks like he still tunes in to the junior team that he used to play for. It's evidenced by how he reacted when asked about the recent brawl that took place between the Pats and the Moose Jaw Warriors this past Saturday.
“That was awesome,” Bedard said, per Bleacher Report Open Ice.
During the third quarter of the Pats and the Warriors' Western Hockey League clash, a fight broke out between multiple players on the sideline, which led to the referees getting in the middle of it. As cooler heads tried to calm things down, the goalies of both teams suddenly decided to scrap at center rink, giving the officials an even bigger headache.
The animosity didn't stop there, however. Pats head coach Brad Herauf was ejected after yelling at the Warriors' bench while standing behind the glass that separated both teams.
All in all, it was a wild sequence and the Chicago Blackhawks rookie took joy in seeing the grittiness of his old team.
The hype surrounding Connor Bedard
Connor Bedard is arguably the top rookie of this year's batch. The first overall selection of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, Bedard has shown the entire league why he's worth the hype.
The rookie sensation has tallied 21 goals, 34 assists and 55 points in 57 games so far this season. He was selected to this season's All-Star game, but jaw surgery kept him from seeing action in Florida. Bedard is the current frontrunner for the Calder Trophy amid a loaded draft class that includes Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov and Minnesota Wild defenseman Brock Faber.
The center grew to stardom when he became the first WHL player to be granted “Exceptional Player Status” by Hockey Canada, allowing him to see action at the junior level at the age of 14. During his final season with the Pats, Bedard finished with 71 goals, 72 assists and 143 points in 57 regular-season games.
Internationally, he's also cemented his name as one of the top junior players Canada has ever boasted. Bedard managed nine goals, 14 assists and 23 points in seven games during the 2023 World Junior Championships. Through 2022 and 2023, the center tallied a total of 36 points for the Canadian team at the World Juniors.
The Blackhawks' future revolves around Bedard
What makes the 18-year-old so good? One word: Offense. Bedard has the ability to create shots for himself and his teammates. A high-IQ player with an impressive skating ability to go with a natural talent for goals, the rookie already leads Chicago this season in points, goals and assists.
It's been a quiet season for the Blackhawks, who hold a 20-46-5 record and are way out of playoff contention. Nevertheless, their future has already arrived. Connor Bedard will be the centerpiece for The Windy City in the years to come, so it's up to the team to ensure that a proper rebuild around him ensues moving forward.