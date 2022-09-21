Blackhawks’ Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews’ trade status ahead of 2022-23 NHL season

The Chicago Blackhawks are in the midst of what figures to be a lengthy rebuild, and it’s abundantly clear that Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews don’t match the timeline of the rest of the roster. Trade rumors have swirled regarding the two franchise heroes, but nothing materialized before training camp. Via Mark Lazerus, Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson revealed the team has no intentions of trading either player, nor did Kane or Toews come to him with a request to be offloaded ahead of the 2022-23 NHL season.

Kyle Davidson said the team has had no intention or discussion to trade Patrick Kane or Jonathan Toews and that neither player had any intention of asking to be traded. If that changes, they'll cross that bridge when they come to it. — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) September 21, 2022

For Blackhawks fans hoping to see both players continue their careers in Chicago, this is extremely encouraging news. After all the two have done for the franchise, including three Stanley Cup championships, it would be heartbreaking to see them leave.

Still, with the Blackhawks not likely to sniff the playoffs for another few years, it may be in the best interest of the franchise on the business end to facilitate a deal for the veterans. Kane in particular still would have tremendous trade value, given the strong season he turned in last year.

In 2021-22, Patrick Kane registered 92 points, including 26 goals and 66 assists. It was his first time going over 90 points since 2018-19 and just the third time he’s done so in his career. Kane showed that despite increasing in age, he’s still playing some of the best hockey of his career.

While that will put Blackhawks fans in seats, it could also impact the rebuild in Chicago. A Kane or Toews trade might be a tough pill to swallow, but both could have important impacts on the direction of the franchise.

Despite that, Davidson appears to be sticking to his guns, so Blackhawks fans can expect to see Kane and Toews on the ice together once again in the 2022-23 NHL season.