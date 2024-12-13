The Chicago Blackhawks are bringing in some reinforcements. Chicago is recalling red-hot prospect Frank Nazar from the AHL to help the club, per Daily Faceoff. Nazar has 24 points in 21 games for the club's AHL franchise.

Nazar is a center who leads AHL rookies in points this year. He plays for Rockford, the AHL affiliate for the Blackhawks. Chicago is clearly hoping Nazar's offense will ignite the Blackhawks, who are struggling this year.

Chicago used Nazar briefly on the ice near the end of the 2023-24 campaign. This season, the Blackhawks hold a 9-18-2 record, after dropping a game to the New York Islanders Friday.

The Blackhawks are looking for wins once again this season

The Blackhawks won a Stanley Cup not that long ago, but the last few years haven't gone well. Chicago finished the 2023-24 campaign with a 23-53-6 record. That was good enough for last in the Western Conference's Central Division.

Chicago is back in the same spot so far in the current season. The Blackhawks have just 20 points and are 23 points behind the Winnipeg Jets, who lead the division. That's quite a fall for a club that won a Stanley Cup in 2015. Chicago even fired their head coach Luke Richardson following the slow start. Anders Sorensen, the NHL’s first Swedish-born head coach, is now leading the Blackhawks.

Nazar may be help to help the team right away, especially on offense. Chicago has the third-worst scoring offense in the Western Conference, at time of writing. Only Nashville and Anaheim have scored fewer goals this season than the Blackhawks.

Nazar is an American player who skated at Michigan during his college days. He was selected 13th overall in the 2022 NHL Draft. In his NHL career, he has one point off of one goal. He appeared in three games for Chicago last season.

Chicago next plays on Saturday against the New Jersey Devils.