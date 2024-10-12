ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Chicago Blackhawks and Edmonton Oilers are searching for their first wins in this matchup on Hockey Night in Canada. The Blackhawks blew a lead on Friday night to go 0-2, while the Oilers lost their only game by a blowout. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Blackhawks-Oilers prediction and pick.

Here are the Blackhawks-Oilers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Blackhawks-Oilers Odds

Chicago Blackhawks: +1.5 (+106)

Moneyline: +260

Edmonton Oilers: -1.5 (-128)

Moneyline: -330

Over: 6.5 (-105)

Under: 6.5 (-115)

How To Watch Blackhawks vs. Oilers

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

TV: Sportsnet, Chicago Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Blackhawks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Blackhawks have two games under their belt and played tough against Utah and the Winnipeg Jets. Connor Bedard hasn't broken out yet this season, and playing against the league's best player on Hockey Night in Canada could be a perfect time to do it. Chicago has lost eight games in a row dating back to last season, and Bedard and his new supporting cast are due for a victory. Teuvo Teravainen and Tyler Bertuzzi must show why Kyle Davidson believed they were the right fits to add to this lineup that is looking to get out of the league's basement.

Why the Oilers Could Cover the Spread/Win

It was hard for the Oilers and their fans to contain their excitement heading into the season opener. They were reeling from their Game 7 Stanley Cup Final loss last season and were ready to kickstart a journey back to win the elusive title. In the offseason, they added Viktor Arvidsson and Jeff Skinner to supplement an offense that needed to help Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Zach Hyman. The Oilers even had their first game at home to give their fans something to get excited about. The opener ended up being a disaster. The Oilers didn't get anything going, dropping a 6-0 result to the Winnipeg Jets.

You may be wondering why that's a reason for the Oilers to win this game. Well, the Blackhawks present a perfect opportunity to take out some of the anger of the loss and get their first victory of the season. Stuart Skinner's performance was atrocious, so the Oilers will be hoping for a better effort from him. It's also unlikely that the Oilers' high-powered forwards will stay off the scoresheet for two consecutive games.

Final Blackhawks-Oilers Prediction & Pick

Losing 6-0 in their first game of the season won't sit well with McDavid or Draisaitl. They talked all offseason about forgetting last season's ending and focusing on returning to the Stanley Cup Final. The pair said all the right things and Draisaitl even re-signed a long-term extension with the team to show his commitment. Both superstars getting held off the scoresheet was one of the most surprising things in the season's first week, and it's unlikely it'll happen two games in a row.

The Blackhawks had a difficult, physical matchup with the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night. Chicago held a lead in the third period but Winnipeg scored the tying goal in regulation and the winner in overtime to steal the victory. It will be hard for the Blackhawks to regroup in less than 24 hours and take on the offensive onslaught they will meet at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

Take the Oilers to rebound on Saturday night and put up a crooked number on the Blackhawks.

Final Blackhawks-Oilers Prediction & Pick: Oilers -1.5 (-128)