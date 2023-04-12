Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Blake Corum is a college football player who currently suits up for the University of Michigan’s Wolverines football team in the NCAA. He earned Unanimous All-American honors. On top of that, Corum was also given the Chicago Tribune Silver Football and Ameche-Dayne Running Back of the Year. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Blake Corum’s Net Worth in 2023.

Blake Corum’s Net Worth in 2023 (Estimate): $5 million

Blake Corum’s net worth in 2023 is $5 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as FreshersLive.

Blake Corum was born on November 25, 2000 in Marshall, Virginia. He studied at Saint Frances Academy, where Corum starred for the high school varsity football team. During his senior year, Corum accumulated 1,438 rushing yards, 22 rushing touchdowns, and 172 carries. For his efforts, Corum was awarded Gatorade Player of the Year and The Baltimore Sun’s Offensive Player of the Year.

Given Corum’s stellar senior year, he was considered to be a four-star recruit by ESPN. As a result, Corum was approached by several college football programs. These include South Carolina, Ohio State, North Carolina, Boston College, Michigan State, East Carolina, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, Toledo, Temple, Maryland, Georgia, Nebraska, and many others. In the end, Corum settled at the University of Michigan.

During his freshman year, Corum suited up for only six games where he registered 74 rushing yards and two touchdowns. However, Corum had a better sophomore season which saw him rush for 952 yards, 11 rushing touchdowns, and one receiving touchdown. In the same year, he was named to the Third-team All-Big Ten.

However, Corum’s third season has been his best college football season thus far. In the 2022 season, Corum rushed for 1,463 yards and tallied 18 rushing touchdowns, and 1 receiving touchdown. For his remarkable junior season, he earned unanimous All-American honors. Moreover, he was named Ameche-Dayne Running Back of the Year and was awarded the Chicago Tribune Silver Football. Corum was also in the running for the Heisman Trophy during the same season. However, a serious knee injury ultimately took him out of the race.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

With a stellar junior season, football fans were expecting Corum to forego his final year of college eligibility to make the jump into the NFL. However, as per reports, Corum will return to the Wolverines’ territory to play out his senior season.

But while Corum has carved out a respectable college football career, he has reached financial success thanks to being one of the benefactors to the NCAA’s Name, Image, and Likeness policy. The Wolverines football star has signed with major brands such as Bon Bon Bon, Bose, Wolverine Boots, The M Den, Michigan Army National Guard, Next Gen Camps, Yoke Gaming, and many others. With Corum opting to remain in the Wolverines’ den, reports claim that Corum is expected to sign a NIL deal worth at least six figures which can potentially increase to seven.

According to The Athletic, Nick Baumgardner claimed “Corum, per a team source, is looking at a substantial six-figure paycheck through an NIL deal next season, with the possibility (through off-field incentives) of pushing that number into seven figures. It’s possible he leaves school as a millionaire…Upon his return, Corum (and a handful of other Michigan upperclassmen) will have a chance to work with high-level players in real estate and finance, Valiant Management Group, the collective responsible for organizing Michigan’s “One More Year” fund, features a team of lead investors/advisers that includes the executive chairman and COO of Bounteous, a digital branding company that works with the likes of Coca-Cola, Domino’s, Chase bank and a host of other worldwide brands.”

As per On3, Corum makes $1.1 million from endorsement deals alone. Furthermore, given Corum’s large fanbase, it’s expected that the Wolverines football star makes decent money from every sponsored post on social media. Corum’s Instagram account currently holds over 106,000 followers.

While Corum has enjoyed tremendous financial success stemming from NIL deals, that has only motivated him to give back to the community. In his deal with chocolate shop Bon Bon Bon, the Wolverines star donated 15% of the earnings to The Uniform Funding Foundation, a non-profit organization that provides uniforms for underprivileged student-athletes.

On the other hand, the Wolverines star also reportedly used some of his NIL earnings to buy 300 Turkeys for families in the Michigan community to help them celebrate last year’s Thanksgiving holiday. Furthermore, Corum’s deal with Bose also saw him giveaway Bose speakers to patients in C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Blake Corum’s net worth in 2023?