It has been nearly seven months since former Los Angeles Clippers star Blake Griffin retired from the NBA. Griffin is keeping himself busy, but he still makes time to reflect on fun times in the league. Griffin likely developed a relationship with ex-Phoenix Suns star and NBA commentator Charles Barkley. Griffin revealed a comical Barkley impression during a video conference with the former star.

Griffin's Barkley impression stemmed from the two having a conversation about the former Clippers stars' interest in golf:

“What is it about golf that's so addictive,” Barkley asked Griffin via NBA on TNT's “The Steam Room.”

“What I love is, I know that something really cool could happen on the next shot,” Griffin replied. “Will it? Probably not. But it could. There's that possibility of like possibly making a game-winner every time you get the ball. It's like that feeling for me, it's always right around the corner.”

When Barkley asked Griffin if he likes to walk on the course, Griffin said he enjoys it because it allows him to get to know people better. Right after answering the question, Griffin told Barkley about the sayings he has been using, leading to his priceless impression of the former Suns star:

“The amount of sayings that I've added to my repertoire, I used one of yours the other day when one of your puts was close, and you said, ‘Man, they got a cure for everything except lockjaw. I wouldn't want to give me these three-footers,'” Griffin said in his best Charles Barkley voice.

It seems the two former NBA stars share a common interest, but golf is not the only thing Griffin has gotten himself into. In late October, reports surfaced that Griffin was in discussions with Amazon and NBC about sports commentating roles he could take up.

Griffin's post-NBA-retirement endeavors look to continue to be exciting as he takes on the next chapter of his career.