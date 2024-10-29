Former Los Angeles Clippers forward and NBA All-Star Blake Griffin retired from the NBA during the spring of 2024. However, his career in sports does not appear to be over yet, given the buzz surrounding his discussions with Amazon and NBC.

Griffin is in talks with Amazon Prime Video about becoming part of their NBA coverage during the 2025-26 season, Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports reports. Griffin could become “the face” of Prime's coverage, according to a source vetted by FOS.

Moreover, Griffin has another suitor in NBC Sports, who is returning to hoops coverage for the first time in 20 years, McCarthy added. ESPN is also reportedly in the mix for the former star forward.

It appears Blake Griffin will have plenty of options when it comes to choosing his next sports role. It is believed that Griffin could have as much influence in his next position as Charles Barkley had with TNT. Wherever Griffin lands, he can certainly bring an edge and a wealth of experience.

Griffin played 15 seasons in the NBA with his most notable stint coming with the Clippers. He played eight seasons with Los Angeles amassing several All-Star honors and helping the team to six straight playoff appearances.

The former high-flying forward then played for the Detroit Pistons for four seasons before landing with the Brooklyn Nets and finishing his career with the Boston Celtics. Griffin was an inspiration to many aspiring basketball players, including Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young.

Griffin was grateful for his time in the NBA, as shown by an excerpt from his retirement announcement:

“As I reflected on my career, the one feeling I kept coming back to and the one thing I wanted to express was thankfulness,” Griffin stated. “I'm thankful for every single moment—not just the good ones: the wins, the awards, the dunks, and the memorable times spent with family, friends, fans, teammates, and coaches.”

Blake Griffin looks to continue to provide fans with entertainment and analysis in his next role.