The 2023 NBA Draft took place on Thursday night. Sixty of the world's most talented young basketball prospects heard their names called. The NBA Draft is a time of great excitement for the players, the fans, and front offices alike. And few fanbases had more to be excited about during the 2023 NBA Draft than the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Portland Trail Blazers had the third overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, and with that pick, they selected guard prospect Scoot Henderson, who oozes star potential. Henderson projects to instantly be one of the best players on Portland's roster.

Understandably, Blazers fans are more excited about the Henderson pick than any of the other picks they made. But the Blazers also drafted two other very intriguing prospects. With the 23rd overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, they selected wing Kris Murray, who starred in his junior season at Iowa. And with the 43rd pick, they selected Frenchman Rayan Rupert.

It's clear that the Blazers' 2023 NBA Draft was a success. After all, they added a potential star in Henderson, along with two potential role players in Murray and Rupert. With all of that said, let's take a closer look at the Blazers' 2023 NBA Draft class and get to know the three prospects:

Meet the Blazers' 2023 NBA Draft class

Scoot Henderson

Even though the Blazers selected Henderson third overall, he could go down as the second-best player in the 2023 NBA Draft class. Henderson did a little bit of everything with the G-League Ignite in the 2022-23 season, as he averaged 16.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game across 19 appearances.

But Henderson's defining trait might be his athleticism. He can jump out of the gym and is more than capable of throwing down poster dunks and finishing around/over defenders. Henderson has the potential to be a human highlight reel in the NBA as he consistently defies gravity with how he can get off of the ground.

Henderson isn't without weaknesses, though. His biggest weakness in his game at this juncture is his three-point shooting ability. He shot just 27.5% from behind the three-point arc with the Ignite, a below-average percentage.

Kris Murray

Murray was a great pick at 23. He probably won't ever be a star in the NBA, but he has the tools to carve out a long and successful career in the pros as a role player.

Murray is a major threat to score the ball from behind the three-point arc. He averaged a whopping 6.8 three-point attempts in his junior year at Iowa, more than double his number of attempts as a sophomore. Murray did convert just 33.5% of his threes this season, but when factoring in his high usage rate, his percentage is less concerning.

Rayan Rupert

Rupert has great size for a wing at 6'7″ with a 7'3″ wingspan, which he used to rack up steals overseas and make life difficult for opposing players. He projects to be a versatile and disruptive defender at the NBA level.

But Rupert's offensive game is still very much a work in progress. Namely, he's a sub-par three-point shooter, as he converted just 25.0% of his threes with New Zealand in the NBL League this season.