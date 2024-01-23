The Portland Trail Blazers visit the Oklahoma City Thunder as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Trial Blazers are 12-30 this season, and they have lost seven of their last 10 games. Portland has played the Thunder twice this season, and they have gotten crushed in both games. In those two games, the Trail Blazers have scored a total of just 168 points. Jerami Grant has played in both games, and he has put up just 23 points, two rebounds, and three assists. Anfernee Simons scored 14 points in his one game played against the Thunder. That is the most points for the Blazers.

The Thunder have been one of the better teams in the NBA this season. They are 29-13 and sit in second place in the Western Conference. They have won their last two games, as well. In their two games against the Trail Blazers, the Thunder have won by 43, and 62 points. In those games, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has scored 29.5 points per game while Jalen Williams is at 21.0 points. Oklahoma City should be at full health for this game.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Trail Blazers-Thunder Odds

Portland Trail Blazers: +14.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +700

Oklahoma City Thunder: -14.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -1100

Over: 236 (-110)

Under: 236 (-110)

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Thunder

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: Root Sports, Bally Sports Oklahoma

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Trail Blazers Could Cover The Spread/Win

Portland needs to start playing better. However, in the last three games, the Blazers have won twice. They beat the Brooklyn Nets and Indiana Pacers. Those are not great wins, but they are good enough to instill some confidence. In those two wins, Jerami Grant has scored 30 and 37 points. He is a big reason for those wins, and he needs to have another good game to keep this one close. If Grant can play well, along with Simons, the Trail Blazers could keep this game close.

Why The Thunder Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Thunder have crushed the Trail Blazers this season. Beating them by 43 is a lot, but then to follow up with a 62-point win is incredibly impressive. The Thunder have been awesome offensively in the games, scoring 134, and 139 points. When the Thunder score just 120 points or more in a game this season, they have a record of 21-5. The Thunder should be able to get to the 120-point mark with ease in this game. If they do that, they will cover this spread.

The Thunder have held the Trail Blazers to just 91, and 77 points. When the Thunder allow under 110 points in a game this season, they are 14-2. They should be able to easily hold the Blazers to under that mark in this game, and that will help them cover the spread.

Final Trail Blazers-Thunder Prediction & Pick

I do not think this game is going to be close. The Thunder have destroyed the Trail Blazers this season, and that will not change in this one. With the Thunder having no injuries, I am going to take the Thunder to not only win this game, but cover the spread with ease.

Final Trail Blazers-Thunder Prediction & Pick: Thunder -14.5 (-110), Over 236 (-110)