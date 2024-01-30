The Blazers legend makes his return to Moda Center on Wednesday.

Wednesday night is the night that Portland Trail Blazers fans have been waiting for, as franchise legend Damian Lillard makes his return to Portland for the first time as a member of the Milwaukee Bucks.

After the Blazers' dominating win against the 76ers on Monday night, Chauncey Billups talked about what it was going to be like seeing Lillard in another jersey after coaching him for the last two seasons.

“For me personally? It'll probably be a little weird for me, personally, even though I didn't coach Dame for 10 to 12 years, but I've known him quite a while. But, it'll be a little different having him in here, just knowing what he meant to me, as a coach, to coach somebody like him. You know, I was just thankful and grateful to be able to have him as the leader at my first job. A guy like him, he cleans up everything that the coach don't have to worry about. You know, your locker room…he'd handle stuff on the floor. So, he made it very easy for me.”

Billups also talked about how Blazers fans are going to react, “I'm pretty sure he's had this game circled on his calendar since the trade. I'm sure everybody in the state has too. So, it's going to be a lot of fun. I'm expecting the building to be crazy. I'm expecting everyone to be there and show Dame a lot of love, as he deserves. And I'm expecting a great game.”

The Blazers take on the Bucks at Moda Center on Wednesday night in what is sure to be an emotional night.