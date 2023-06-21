If Damian Lillard is telling the Portland Trail Blazers how to improve the team, he's not sharing those ideas publicly. The Blazers have big decisions to make regarding the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and Jerami Grant's free agency. Lillard isn't revealing in what direction he hopes Portland goes.

It's no secret that Damian Lillard wants the Blazers to compete for a championship. How exactly should Portland go about doing that? Lillard says he's leaving it up to the Blazers.

“I’d say whatever you guys think is best,” Lillard told HoopsHype when asked how he'd respond if the Blazers asked what should they do with the No. 3 pick in the draft and Grant’s free agent contract.

Maybe Lillard doesn't know exactly what moves the Blazers should make, but he might have more of an idea than he's letting on. According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, Lillard wants to play with veterans and would be against Portland going in the direction of a youth movement. Such a report suggests that Lillard would prefer the Blazers to trade the No. 3 pick in a deal that sends impactful, winning players to Portland.

The Blazers are exploring the possibilities of trading the No. 3 pick for an All-Star. Portland is reportedly planning to make what it believes is a “compelling” offer for Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo. The Heat are likely to shut down the Blazers' trade offer.

Re-signing Grant would be a start for Portland to build a playoff contender next year. Grant averaged 20.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game last season.

If the Blazers keep the No. 3 pick and let Grant walk in free agency, the odds of Lillard remaining in Portland might decrease significantly. The Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets are lurking as possible trade destinations for Lillard.