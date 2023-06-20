We've already had our initial rounds of the customary Damian Lillard offseason trade rumors. At this point, this has become a bit of an annual thing. This time around, however, it appears that Lillard's potential move away from the Portland Trail Blazers has become more imminent than ever after the seven-time All-Star himself named the Miami Heat and the Brooklyn Nets as his two preferred destinations if ever he demands a trade out of Portland.

There could actually be a lot of cause for concern for the Blazers here. Lillard has always been extremely loyal to the team and to the city, but unsurprisingly, the 32-year-old has made his outlook for the upcoming season abundantly clear:

“Dame has made it clear that he wants to compete for a championship and he wants to continue and he wants a roster that can get him there,” NBA insider Chris Haynes said on a recent episode of his podcast (h/t NBA Central on Twitter). “He wants that now, he does not want to wait, he does not want to go to a rebuild, doesn’t want to continue to play with younger guys to help them grow and get to that point he wants to win.”

There's no major shock here. After all, Dame is entering the twilight years of his career, and it only makes sense that he no longer wants to waste away whatever's left of his prime years by helping a team (the Blazers?) rebuild. This should put even more pressure on Portland to add pieces around Damian Lillard that can help him achieve this goal.

It seems that Lillard's primary objective remains to be staying with the Blazers to win a chip with his team. However, we just really cannot count out Dame jumping ship this summer if a team like the Heat or the Nets is able to offer him a better shot at finally bagging his first career championship.