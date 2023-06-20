The Miami Heat should not trade Jimmy Butler or Bam Adebayo. This is a fairly obvious take to anyone who watched the 2023 NBA Playoffs and saw the Heat come within a few victories of winning the championship. Maybe the Portland Trail Blazers missed the Heat's run to the Finals, considering the team is reportedly planning to go after Adebayo this offseason.

The Blazers believe they can send the Heat a compelling offer for a Bam Adebadyo trade, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. The No. 3 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft would be the centerpiece of such a trade. Shaedon Sharpe and Anfernee Simons could be part of Portland's offer, as well. Even if the Blazers put all three assets on the table in exchange for Adebayo, the Heat shouldn't give the deal a second thought.

Why are Portland's trade hopes destined to fail? Let's take a look at four reasons why the Heat should laugh in the Blazers' face at any Bam Adebayo trade offer.

4. The Heat should pursue a Damian Lillard trade with the Blazers

Any trade talks between the Heat and Blazers should focus on Portland giving up its All-Star, not the other way around. Trade rumors suggest that Miami is waiting for Damian Lillard to become available. It's part of the reason why the Heat didn't make a competitive trade offer for Bradley Beal. Lillard has even noted that Miami would be an ideal trade destination if the Blazers were to send him elsewhere.

The Blazers will be hard-pressed to turn the No. 3 pick and their other assets into a player who can turn Portland into a championship contender. Lillard has no interest in being part of a rebuild and wants to play for a contender next season, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst. Given the Heat's need for another scorer, Lillard is the perfect fit in Miami. It makes no sense for Miami to send Adebayo to the Blazers when they are already eyeing Portland's best player.

3. Bam Adebayo is the anchor of the Heat's defense

Even if the Blazers wanted to trade for Adebayo to jumpstart their rebuild, an Adebayo-for-Lillard swap probably wouldn't make sense for the Heat. It isn't just that Adebayo is seven years Lillard's junior and signed to a much cheaper contract. Adebayo is the leader of Miami's defense. The Heat's defense is their trademark, and ultimately the No. 1 reason why Miami reached the 2023 NBA Finals.

During their second and third-round series, the Heat led all playoff teams with a 110.6 defensive rating. As much as Butler's playoff heroics helped turn Miami from the No. 8 seed into a title threat, it was the Heat's defense that truly led the way. Adebayo is an annual Defensive Player of the Year candidate with four straight NBA All-Defensive Second Team appearances. He's more important to Miami than he would be to the Blazers or any other team in the NBA.

2. Bam Adebayo can be the second-best player on a championship team

Butler is the Heat's alpha dog and go-to scorer. Adebayo is Miami's defensive stalwart and an underrated playmaker on offense. The duo hasn't won a championship together, but there's no question that they're good enough to be the first and second-best players on a championship team.

Miami's run to the 2023 NBA Finals was no fluke. Butler and Adebayo reached the 2020 NBA Finals just three years earlier, pushing the Los Angeles Lakers to Game 6. In the 2022 playoffs, the Heat were a Butler 3-pointer away from winning the East three times in a four-year span. Getting that close to a title year after year is proof that Miami's core has what it takes to win a ring. Why take a wrecking ball to what has worked so well?

1. The Heat's championship window is now

Every trade that the Heat make should be with the intention of improving their chances to win the 2024 NBA Finals. The Blazers' offer for Adebayo almost certainly won't meet that standard. The player who is drafted with the No. 3 pick—Scoot Henderon or Brandon Miller—could very well turn out to have a better career than Adebayo. It's a safe bet that neither rookie will come close to being as valuable as Adebayo in the 2023-2024 season. It will likely take a few years for Henderson or Miller to make an All-Star team, which Adebayo did this past season.

Butler will be 34 years old at the start of next season. He might be in the twilight of his career when Henderson or Miller are in their primes. Miami must focus on surrounding Butler and Adebayo with veterans who can contribute to winning now. Unless the Blazers are sending Lillard to South Beach, the Heat shouldn't entertain Portland's trade talks.