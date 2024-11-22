15 games into the season and the Portland Trail Blazers are showing signs of life. Yes, they may hold a 6-9 record and the 13th spot in the Western Conference, but some of the recent games indicate that their new campaign will be more than just a mirror image of last season.

The Blazers have won three out of their last four, including back-to-back victories over the Minnesota Timberwolves. The first of those back-to-back outings, specifically, was a one-sided blowout. That says a lot, considering how the Timberwolves are dubbed a top contender in the conference. While some may claim that this could be just a random anomaly or one of those “lucky stretches,” there's good reason to argue that this Blazers team has taken a step forward in terms of progression.

For one, there's Shaedon Sharpe's continued emergence. Predicted to have a breakout season, Sharpe has been leading the scoring for Portland with 18.4 points per game — an increase from his average last season. Another notable factor is the team's improved defense. The Blazers are fifth among all teams in blocks and steals this season. Through the span of their last four games (Nov. 12-Nov. 22), they've held the sixth-best defensive rating in the league. Toumani Camara's perimeter peskiness and Donovan Clingan's paint protection play big roles in all this.

Speaking of Clingan, the rookie may just be the Blazers' most pleasant surprise this season. In a loaded center spot, he's shown that he deserves minutes, whether as a starter or not. The next section of this article particularly focuses on why he's been, and will continue to be, a great pickup for Portland.

Donovan Clingan: a wall in the middle

While many centers nowadays boast skillsets comparable to guards, there's still room in the league for off-ball, paint-oriented bigs. Guys like Ivica Zubac, Jusuf Nurkic and Rudy Gobert continue to make a living down low with their willingness to bang bodies and defend the rim. This is probably what the Blazers wanted when they drafted Clingan. A two-time NCAA champion out of UConn, Clingan entered a Portland roster that already had the presence of Deandre Ayton and Robert Williams III.

Competing for minutes against these tenured vets — plus Duop Reath as well, — Clingan has found a way to earn playing time every game. Besides how Portland surely wants to speed up the development of a 7-foot-2, 280-pound prospect, his granted minutes also stem from the impact he brings.

The center doesn't score a lot, garnering most of his points from drop passes, putbacks, and rim rolls. However, his knack for blocking and contesting shots, as well as crashing the glass, has given the Blazers an imposing figure in the middle. He makes opponents think twice before attacking the basket. And when they do, there's usually a moment of clarity after a Donovan Clingan block that makes them realize how outside shots are a much better option. Okay, that last sentence might be an over-exaggeration, but Clingan's numbers make it believable.

Despite playing just 16.6 minutes per game, Clingan puts up 2.1 blocks per game — third most in the entire league, per NBA.com. He's only surpassed by Brook Lopez and Victor Wembanyama, who both get roughly double the amount of playing time Clingan gets. Against the Timberwolves on Nov. 13, Clingan started in place of an injured Ayton. He had his best game to date, recording a career-high eight blocks to go with his double-double of 17 points and 12 rebounds. Flashes of his upside were already seen even earlier. Besides his fruitful Summer League and preseason stints, Clingan put up four blocks in over 14 minutes of action during his second regular season game. So far, Clingan has yet to finish a game without a block.

The Blazers still have their center logjam problem to solve, but with how they're utilizing Clingan, it's safe to say that the rookie will be a long-term piece for the future. Expect Portland to finish as one of the best interior defensive teams this year.