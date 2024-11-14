The early returns on rookie center Donovan Clingan for the Portland Trail Blazers have been great, and he put together a complete effort in the 106-98 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, scoring 17 points with 12 rebounds and a staggering count of eight blocks. The eight blocks stick out the most, and it is a continuation of what he did in two seasons at UConn.

Donovan Clingan has not gotten a ton of playing time with the Blazers due to the presence of Deandre Ayton. However, it is viewed that in the long-term, Deandre Ayton will depart in some kind of trade to a contender, and Clingan will take over as the starting center long-term. After the performance against the Timberwolves, blocking players like Rudy Gobert and Julius Randle, fans are understandably optimistic about Clingan's future with the Blazers.

Clingan's game was also historic, putting him in some exclusive company, providing optimism that he could be a staple for the franchise. The last two rookies to have at least 17 points, 13 rebounds and eight blocks in a game were Victor Wembanyama and Tim Duncan, according @tomhaberstroh on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Blazers' plan and outlook with Donovan Clingan

The value of the traditional center has gone down in the NBA as of late, but Clingan's strengths are still valued. He shut down the paint in college with blocked shots and overall just dissuading teams from attempting shots in close. That is still valuable in today's NBA, and you saw that against the Timberwolves. He is also a strong weapon as a roller and lob threat, as well as in transition. Clingan has also worked on an outside shot since his days at UConn, and he has pulled it out a little bit in the NBA so far. If that is a viable weapon for him at the NBA level, the Blazers might have a franchise cornerstone on their hands.

The Blazers have been bringing Clingan up to speed conditioning wise throughout the season. there is a set plan, and he will likely get an increasingly large role as his season and career goes on. It will be interesting to see if and when Ayton does get moved, opening up the starting role for Clingan. The Blazers are still in a building mode, and getting it right with Clingan is a big priority. Hopefully, he will continue to show flashes of what he did against the Timberwolves throughout the season.