The Portland Trail Blazers are on the road to take on the Houston Rockets Friday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Trail Blazers-Rockets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Why the Trail Blazers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Portland just ended their three-game win streak with a loss on Wednesday. However, they are still playing well. In their last four games, the Trail Blazers have beaten the Minnesota Timberwolves twice, and the Atlanta Hawks. Their loss was against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Portland has been playing better basketball lately, and there is reason to be confident in their abilities Friday night.

One area where the Trail Blazers have been really good lately is on defense. In their last four games, the Blazers have not allowed more than 110 points in any of them. Portland is allowing just 106.3 points per game. They have also allowed their opponents to shoot just 44.6 percent from the field in those games. Their defense has been tough, and the Rockets might struggle because of that. If Portland can stay tough on defense, they will be able to win this game on the road.

Why the Rockets Could Cover the Spread/Win

Houston is having a great season, and they are playing especially well in the last five games. Houston has won four of them, and their offense has been great. In those five games, the Rockets are scoring 121.8 points per game. Houston is not the best shooting team in the NBA, but they take a lot of shots. In those five games, the Rockets are taking the most shots in the NBA, and they grab a lot of offensive rebounds. If the Rockets can continue to score as they have been, they are going to win.

The Trail Blazers are playing good basketball right now. However, they are struggling in a few categories. In their last five games, Portland is turning the ball over 21.6 times per game, which is the most in the NBA. On the season, Portland has the second-most turn overs per game. With that, the Trail Blazers are middle of the pack in shots attempted per game. If the Rockets can get the Trail Blazers to turn the ball over often and stop them from taking a lot of shots, they will be able to win this game.

The Rockets have plenty of talent on their team. Jalen Green is their leading scorer, but Alperen Sengun is the player to be aware of. Sengun averages 18.4 points per game, 11.1 rebounds, and 4.8 assists. Along with that, Sengun shoots just under 50 percent from the field. In the last five games, Sengun has put together two triple-doubles. If he can have another good game, the Rockets will be able to win this game.

Final Trail Blazers-Rockets Prediction & Pick

The Trail Blazers are playing well, but I think that ends in this game. The Rockets are the better team, and I am fully expecting them to win this game. However, the spread seems a bit to large. I will take Portland to cover.

Final Trail Blazers-Rockets Prediction & Pick: Trail Blazers +13.5 (-110)