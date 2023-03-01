Portland Trail Blazers’ guard Anfernee Simons has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday’s game versus the New Orleans Pelicans, per reporter Sean Highkin. Simons previously suffered an ankle injury and his timetable was unclear. Highkin explained why Simons’ questionable status is surprising.

“I cannot stress enough how surprising this is. The night the injury happened right before the All-Star break, it looked bad enough that my working assumption was it would be a 4-6 week type of deal. That he might be back two weeks later is huge. This is also not something that would happen if a team was tanking,” Highkin wrote on Twitter.

Simons is in the midst of a strong season and was expected to participate in the NBA Three-Point Contest prior to suffering the ankle injury. He was ultimately replaced by New York Knicks’ star Julius Randle.

Anfernee Simons is averaging over 21 points per game on 45 percent field goal and 38 percent three-point shooting. He’s also dishing out over four assists per contest for the Trail Blazers. He’s continued to improve during his tenure in Portland and is one of the more underrated players in the NBA.

The Blazers have endured a mediocre 2022-23 campaign. Players such as Simons and Damian Lillard have helped to keep them afloat. They are currently just outside of the Western Conference play-in picture. With Damian Lillard playing an elite brand of basketball of late, the Blazers will have a chance to sneak into the play-in games.

As for Anfernee Simons, we will prove updates on his status for Wednesday as they are made available.