The Tennessee Titans earned their second win of the season by defeating the Cleveland Browns 31-29 in Week 14. However, quarterback Cam Ward isn't fully satisfied.

Of course Ward will take a win anyway he can in what has been a lost season for the Titans. But on that same wavelength, the quarterback knows Tennessee still has a long way to go before they're consistently competitive, via independent journalist Paul Kuharsky.

“It feels good to win,” Ward said. “But winning still hides stuff. There's a lot of flaws that we need to continue to get over personally and as a a team. We just have to come in next week with the right mindset.”

After jumping out to a 14-0 lead after the first quarter, the Titans immediately squandered it by allowing the Browns to score 14 unanswered points in the second quarter. Tennessee got back on track in the third with a touchdown, but Cleveland outscored them in the fourth 12-10. The Titans held on for a win due to the Browns not converting their two-point attempt. However, it certainly wasn't the cleanest victory.

Ward completed 14-of-28 passes for 117 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He has now thrown for 2,468 yards, nine touchdowns and seven interceptions throughout his rookie season.

Earning the Week 14 proved that the Titans still have some fight left in them. But Ward is acknowledging it wasn't his or his team's best performance. The quarterback will continue to develop throughout his rookie campaign before entering the offseason looking to further adapt to the NFL.