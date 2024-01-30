The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Portland Trail Blazers as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Milwaukee Bucks are looking to close in on the top spot in the Eastern Conference which is held by the Boston Celtics when they head out west to Portland to take on the Trail Blazers in this Wednesday night showdown. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Bucks-Trail Blazers prediction and pick.

Milwaukee (32-15) are just a few games behind the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Celtics as they look to gain some ground on them. They now have a new coach at the helm which will certainly help in those efforts as Doc Rivers has joined the former champions to really help them succeed in their efforts of contending for yet another NBA title. With star players like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard at his disposal, he has a great squad in achieving so. The Bucks look to keep the good times rolling as they head out on the road to take on the Portland Trail Blazers.

Trail Blazers (14-33) are sitting in second to last place in the Western Conference just three games ahead of the last-place San Antonio Spurs. While the Trail Blazers have some great young pieces they still have a ways to go before they become competitive against the elite in the NBA. It's players like Scoot Henderson and Anfernee Simons who will need to make those rightful progressions if they want to become a fierce competitor in this league for years to come. The Trail Blazers however will look to give it all they got when they play host to one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference let alone the NBA, the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

NBA Odds: Bucks-Trail Blazers Odds

Milwaukee Bucks: -9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -470

Portland Trail Blazers: +9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +360

Over: 236.5 (-110)

Under: 236.5 (-110)

How to Watch Bucks vs. Trail Blazers

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin, ESPN

Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread

Strap yourselves in, NBA fans, because Wednesday night's showdown in Portland is a heavyweight title fight disguised as a regular-season clash. The Milwaukee Bucks, fueled by the two-headed monster of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, roll into Moda Center looking to prove their Eastern Conference dominance against a surprisingly feisty Trail Blazers squad. But don't be fooled by Dame's homecoming heroics, the Bucks have the tools to walk out of Rip City with a W.

Giannis is a freight train with a jump shot, averaging a near triple-double on the season. Lillard, in his “revenge season” against his former team, is rediscovering his Dame Time magic, dropping dimes and daggers with ruthless efficiency. This duo is basketball poetry in motion, capable of carving up any defense, and Portland's patchwork frontline simply doesn't have the horses to contain them. Deandre Ayton is solid, but Giannis will bully him in the paint, and the rest of the Blazers' bigs are better suited for guarding traffic cones than the Greek Freak.

Milwaukee's defensive engine is purring. Damian Lillard is a lockdown perimeter defender, and the Lopez brothers form an imposing paint wall. This suffocating defense will make Jerami Grant and Anfernee Simons work for every bucket, forcing them into contested threes or risky passes. Remember, Portland's offense thrives on rhythm and open looks, something the Bucks are notorious for denying. Expect Giannis to unleash his defensive versatility, switching onto Grant or Simons and disrupting passing lanes, making their lives a living hell.

Why The Trail Blazers Could Cover The Spread

Hold your horses, Giannis stans, because Wednesday night in Moda Center is about to be painted red and black. The Milwaukee Bucks, with their two-headed monster of Giannis and Lillard, might seem like a sure bet, but Portland's got the hunger and the home-court advantage to pull off the upset.

Portland's defense, often overlooked, has teeth. Anfernee Simons has blossomed into a lockdown defender, while Jerami Grant's length and hustle will make Giannis work for every inch in the paint. Ayton, will be a force in the middle, contesting Giannis' drives and boxing out Lopez brothers. This isn't the wide-open Portland of yore, they've got bite, and they'll make the Bucks sweat for every bucket.

Remember the magic of Moda Center. It's not just a building, it's a cauldron of energy, a sixth man on the court. When these guards get hot and the crowd erupts, it's a force that can rattle even the most seasoned champions. The Bucks might have the experience, but they haven't faced a fired-up Portland in their own house, like a ticking bomb ready to explode.

Final Bucks-Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

While the hometown Trail Blazers with the points may be tempting, don't count out the Greek Freak Feast. On Wednesday night, Giannis and Lillard will put on a show, but it's Milwaukee's experience, defense, and overall depth that will ultimately send the Moda Center faithful home disappointed. Buckle up, folks, this one's a barn burner as the Milwaukee Bucks come to town and take it to the hometown Trail Blazers beating them on their home court and covering the spread.

Final Bucks-Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Bucks -9.5 (-110), Over 236.5 (-110)