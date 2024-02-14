Portland's coach shared what fans will see a lot more of going forward.

As the Portland Trail Blazers continue to deal with injuries to their backcourt, the team is focused on maximizing minutes with rookie Scoot Henderson and Anfernee Simons on the court together.

With Malcolm Brogdon and Shaedon Sharpe both unavailable for an extended stretch, Henderson and Simons will be playing the bulk of the minutes in the backcourt for the Blazers.

But with both guards tending to be most successful with the ball in their hands, how will Blazers coach Chauncey Billups manage the pairing?

Said Billups after the Blazers' loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, “You'll see a lot more of it coming up here now. Scoot is feeling much better. Hopefully he's not too sore playing this many minutes. I didn't think I'd play him this many tonight. I was keeping an eye on him out there. You never can tell, he's so tough. But you'll be seeing them playing together a lot more.”

When asked to explain how to balance who is on the ball, the Blazers coach elaborated, “It is a tricky little balance, because both guys are much better with the ball in their hands, which makes it tough. Also, both guys understand that they have to learn how to play without the ball in their hands because the other guy is going to be on the floor. Particularly right now, with no Shaedon [Sharpe] and no Malcolm [Brogdon]. You gotta have them both out there. So, some sets we like to have [Simons] initiate. And then some sets are much better when Scoot initiates. But both guys, I want them both to be really aggressive the entire time, and no matter who initiates, or you get on the second side, just be who you are. Just play and be aggressive the entire time.”

While there hasn't been any indication from Billups that Henderson will move back into the starting lineup at any point soon, expect the Blazers to continue to play both guards heavy minutes together. They'll get their next opportunity on Thursday when they take on the Timberwolves for the second time in three days.