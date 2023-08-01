While the Portland Trail Blazers continue to be embroiled in trade talks surrounding star Damian Lillard, new Los Angeles Clippers forward Kenyon Martin Jr is reminiscing on the time Lillard torched him for 71 points. Martin Jr says that watching Damian Lillard put up 71 made him ‘sick to his stomach,' via Podcast P presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.

"I was sick to my stomach… [Damian Lillard] had 40 at halftime against us. He could have scored 90 if he wanted to." KJ Martin on guarding Dame while he went off for 71 points 😅 (via @PodcastPShow)pic.twitter.com/7IgAG6AV9U — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 1, 2023

“I was sick to my stomach…he had 40 at halftime against us, he could have scored 90 if he wanted to, I truly believe that…if we didn't double team him, he would have had 90.”

Kenyon Martin Jr is talking to his new teammate Paul George, saying there was simply no answer to stopping Damian Lillard during this game. He goes on to emphasize that if it weren't for the double teams that they were tossing at Lillard every possession, he would have had close to 90 points.

The 71 point game by Lillard is definitely a fond memory for Blazers fans despite the fact it might be the last big performance he gives them. Lillard continues to see his name mentioned in trade talks, and it seems like any day now a deal could be announced that sends him elsewhere, specifically the Miami Heat.

Lillard getting paired with the Heat would make Miami an NBA Finals favorite immediately, especially after making the trip to the NBA's biggest stage this past season. For Kenyon Martin Jr, he hopes to help his new Clippers team find themselves in a similar situation, particularly since the Clippers are entering an NBA Finals or bust year. Stay tuned into the rest of the NBA offseason to see if Damian Lillard switches conferences and Kenyon Martin Jr will be able to predominantly avoid him next season.