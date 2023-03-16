Will we see an NBA player score 100 points in today’s game like Wilt Chamberlain once did? Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard certainly believes it’s possible.

Lillard made headlines last month when he dropped a monster 71 points against the Houston Rockets, becoming the first player to score 70 in less than 40 minutes of play in the process.

Just a month earlier, Donovan Mitchell also scored 71 points for the Cleveland Cavaliers while more and more players seem to be scoring for fun in the NBA.

So with that said, is there a possibility someone can emulate Chamberlain by scoring 100 points or even more? Lillard doesn’t know if we will actually see it. However, he believes it’s definitely a possibility.

“I’m not sure we actually will, but it’s definitely possible,” the Blazers point guard said in a recent appearance on The Old Man and the Three.

What makes Lillard so sure of the possibility? For one, he believes he could have scored a lot more than 71 points for the Blazers against the Rockets. In fact, he believes he should have had 90 on the night.

“I was on the fence about it [scoring 100 points] until that game,” Lillard explained. “Because I had 71 in regulation. If that would have been a double overtime game or that I was 13-for-24 from three and I had like six rattle in and out. I could have made six more threes, that’s 18 points. I had three lay-ups that were blocked at the rim … I had a couple shots at the end of the game where I was just tired.

“… After the game, everyone was like, ‘oh my God, you had 71 points,’ and I was like I really should have had 90 tonight. … When I really thought about it, I was like Steph Curry could definitely score 100 points. I could score 100.”