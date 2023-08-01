Nearly a month has passed since Damian Lillard requested a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers, the franchise he has called home since 2012. Not only did Lillard request a trade, however, he has his sights set on landing with the NBA Finals runner-up Miami Heat, complicating trade talks considerably.

Those aforementioned trade talks appear to be going nowhere fast, especially when the Blazers contingent, time and again, has made it clear that the Heat's assets don't particularly appeal to them. But that doesn't mean that Pat Riley and company won't be putting their best foot forward in their pursuit of Lillard.

Per Shams Charania, the Heat are gearing up once more to present the Blazers with an amicable trade package for Damian Lillard.

“The Heat are preparing a trade package, around three to four first round draft picks, potential draft swaps, as well as second round picks, a young player potentially. We see what a framework of a deal could look like if Portland decides to go down this path,” Charania said.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

On @TheRally, the latest surrounding Damian Lillard and the potential offer the Miami Heat have been preparing with 3-to-4 first-round picks: pic.twitter.com/GjyaYOOEbF — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 31, 2023

Of course, any Heat trade package for Damian Lillard would have to involve Tyler Herro, although according to prior reports, the Blazers aren't too keen on keeping the 2022 NBA Sixth Man of the Year in the Pacific Northwest.

With that said, Charania's information certainly tracks with the previous report Aaron J. Fentress of The Oregonian made. Fentress said that the current hold-up over the deal is the Blazers' desire to squeeze a fourth first-round pick from the Heat, so it'll be interesting how Miami proceeds in what has been, to this point, a battle of wills and leverage.