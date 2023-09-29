On Wednesday, the Portland Trail Blazers traded star point guard Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks as part of a three-team deal also involving the Phoenix Suns. The move ended Lillard's 11-year tenure with the Blazers, giving him a chance to compete with fellow star Giannis Antetokounmpo in the process.

Now, Lillard is reflecting on his time with the only NBA franchise he's ever suited up for.

Lillard took to X, formerly known as Twitter, Thursday evening to express gratitude to both the Trail Blazers and their famously loyal fans.

“RipCity Forever,” wrote Lillard in the caption. “…Dame Time has run out.”

Damian Lillard was drafted by the Blazers in the first round of the 2012 Draft after spending his college career at Weber State. Lillard quickly established himself as one of the most electrifying young point guards in the league, boasting a rare combination of shooting, athleticism, and court vision that allowed him to become of the pioneers of the current “scoring point guard” archetype that is now seen league-wide.

Despite Lillard's continued brilliance, Portland was unable to find much extensive postseason success during his tenure. The furthest the Trail Blazers ever got in the postseason with Lillard was the 2019 Western Conference Finals, in which they were swept by the Golden State Warriors, a result that became all-too-familiar for Blazers fans throughout the 2010s.

Still, Lillard is undisputably the greatest point guard and perhaps also the greatest player in Portland franchise history, and it's good to see him reciprocating the love he got from Blazers fans during his tenure.