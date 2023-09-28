The Portland Trail Blazers are saying goodbye to superstar Damian Lillard after trading him to the Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday. The star point guard was an instrumental part of many of the Trail Blazers teams through the 2010s and was a 7x All-Star member during his 11-year career with the Blazers.

As Lillard takes off for the Bucks, the Trail Blazers released a tribute video celebrating his time in Portland. The six minute video honored Lillard with the caption “Dame Time, forever” and featured many highlight plays and moments from Lillard's career with the Trail Blazers. Some of these moments included the Blazers drafting Damian, Lillard hitting multiple game-winning baskets, his 71-point game, and him winning the Rookie of the Year award.

Dame Time, forever ⌚️ pic.twitter.com/ZHGm7Np2L6 — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) September 28, 2023

The trade, which left the NBA shocked after many expected Lillard to go to the Miami Heat, comes after the Blazers finished 13th in the Western Conference with a 33-49 record. Lillard requested a trade back in July and the move to the Bucks will allow him a better shot at winning a championship while on a contender. In exchange for trading Lillard in a three team deal with the Bucks and Suns, Portland gets back Jrue Holiday, Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara and the Bucks' first round pick in 2029 along with unprotected right swaps in 2028 and 2030, per the Trail Blazers.

As Lillard moves into title contention with Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Trail Blazers look to rebuild for the future. After acquiring Jrue Holiday in the deal, they plan to trade him soon, which will help them acquire more assets.