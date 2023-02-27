Damian Lillard dropped 71 points in the Portland Trail Blazers’ win over the Houston Rockets last night, and Lillard spoke about his general perception after the game, and made an interesting point about Charles Barkley, via Baxter Holmes of ESPN.

“I’ve represented the organization and this team as well as anybody has represented their team,” Damian Lillard said, via Holmes. “And I give them their bang for the buck. When they come see me, they get a show, you know? They get excitement. They get wins. They get playoff experiences. The only thing I haven’t done is win the championship. I think people don’t give enough credit. We’re in an era of, ‘How many rings you got?’ And, ‘Well, this person didn’t win [one].’ That’s why I want to win one so bad just to have that top off everything that I’ve already done. I do think we discredit people for not having won a championship. The way they talk about Charles Barkley is crazy. It’s Charles Barkley! It’s crazy.”

Lillard also pointed out the longevity in his career and believes he has done everything except win a championship.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“We devalue people’s body of work if you don’t win a championship,” Lillard said, via Holmes. “I’ve shown up for 11 straight years. Just think about how much time that is. When you really think about 11 straight years and I’ve given them something to cheer for. We’ve won a lot of games. I’ve given them great performances. I don’t give excuses. I give them my all… To give that experience to people on a consistent basis for years and years and years, I look out there and I see my jersey everywhere,” Lillard said. “The love hasn’t faded. [Not like], ‘Oh, we loved Dame for his first six years.’ Like, I’m seeing my jersey out there consistently and it’s been over a decade. Other than a championship, what more can I give?”

Lillard has spend his whole career with the Trail Blazers. As he tries to make a playoff push with the team, he gave the fanbase another unforgettable memory.