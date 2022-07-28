Damian Lillard drops sneak peek of flashy new Adidas kicks

Unlike a lot of players in the NBA, Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has made his name in the shoe game with Adidas rather than Nike. Dame has his own signature sneaker and on Thursday, he offered a sneak peek into his latest release on IG:

Unlike Kyrie’s latest shoe which is rather unappealing, this Damian Lillard sneaker is extremely sharp. It’s a standout aqua green color with “respect my name” written on the side near the heel. You also have “D.O.L.L.A.” written across the back of the shoe, which is part of Dame’s rap name.

Here is what Lillard said about the “Respect My Name” Dame 8 on Instagram:

“🗣Respect my name! Most of my #Dame8 colorways are stories that merge moments from my career with boxing themes and culture. 🥊Hit link in my bio to get the “Respect My Name” Dame 8 from my @adidas shop.”



Damian Lillard will surely be wearing his new kick at some point in the 2022-23 season as he looks to guide the Blazers back to the playoffs. The organization made some solid moves this summer to strengthen their roster around him, trading for Jerami Grant, signing Gary Payton II in free agency, and drafting Shaedon Sharpe. They also re-signed Anfernee Simons and Jusuf Nurkic. Lillard himself inked a new two-year deal with the team worth a whopping $122 million, too.

The Blazers might not be a title contender at this moment in time, but Dame will surely do everything in his power to get them deep into the playoffs and he’ll be doing it with style in the Dame 8s from Adidas.