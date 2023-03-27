A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

At this point, Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers aren’t even being too discreet about it. They have finally decided to waive the white flag on what has become another wasted season for them. If you need further proof of this claim, just check out their injury report for Monday’s clash against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Lillard is the first player on Portland’s brutal injury list for Monday’s game. The 32-year-old has been out of action for the past two games due to a calf injury, and he is now set to miss his third straight contest. This is after Dame was officially ruled out against the Pels, per the team’s official injury report.

There have already been reports about the Blazers’ intention to shut Lillard down for the remainder of the season, and now with just seven games remaining after Monday’s clash, it’s become increasingly plausible that we have already seen the last of Dame this season.

Damian Lillard is far from the only player on Portland’s injury report for Monday’s contest. Jusuf Nurkic, Anfernee Simons, and Jerami Grant are all out as well due to respective injuries. They will be joining Justise Winslow and Ibou Badji on the sidelines. Moreover, Trendon Watford is doubtful to play, while Cam Reddish is probable.

The Blazers are currently in possession of a 32-42 record and are now third-worst in the West. It now appears that they intend to lose as many games as they can for the remainder of the season as they set their sights on the 2023 NBA Draft.