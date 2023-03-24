A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

There is still a glimmer of hope for the Portland Trail Blazers with regard to their playoff aspirations this season. At the moment, they are 3.5 games outside the Play-In picture in the West, and it goes without saying that they will need to win a whole bunch of games from here on out with the regular season on its final stretch. This includes Friday night’s matchup against the Chicago Bulls.

Unfortunately for Portland, Damian Lillard has popped up on the injury report against the Bulls. Dame is dealing with a calf injury and it’s now possible that he is forced to sit out on Friday.

Damian Lillard injury status vs. Bulls

The good news for the Blazers is that as of writing, Lillard is listed as probable to play. It’s tightness in his right calf that Dame is dealing with right now, but it doesn’t sound like it’s going to be significant enough for him to miss Friday’s contest.

The bad news for Portland, however, is that Jerami Grant, Anfernee Simons, and Justise Winslow will all still be sidelined against the Bulls. Moreover, Jusuf Nurkic and Nassir Little are both questionable to play. At this point, it seems like Damian Lillard is going to be doing most of the heavy lifting yet again on Friday night.

As for Chicago, DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso have been tagged as questionable. The Bulls are fighting for a spot in the Play-In tournament in the East as well, so you can be sure that both teams will be leaving it all on the line when they face off on the court on Friday.