Damian Lillard appears to be a bit worse for wear after dropping a 50-piece on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night. The Portland Trail Blazers got the night off on Friday, but it now looks like Dame could be headed for the sidelines on Saturday against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

Damian Lillard injury status vs. Mavs

According to the official injury report, Damian Lillard is questionable to play against the Mavs with a left ankle sprain. It is worth noting, however, that Dame was also questionable against the Cavs on Thursday but he ended up playing and exploding for 50 points. Odds are, Lillard should be good to go on Saturday in a marquee matchup against Luka Doncic.

Nassir Little and Justise Winslow continue to be out for the Blazers, while Gary Payton II has been tagged as probable with a sprain in his right ankle.

Dallas, on the other hand, could be without Christian Wood, who has popped up on the injury list with a right ankle sprain. Wood tweaked his ankle during Thursday’s double-overtime win over LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, and he could now be sidelined against Portland. Maxi Kleber and Dorian-Finney Smith remain out for the Mavs as well.

The Blazers are in the midst of a real dry spell after losing five straight games. They fell against the Cavs too, despite Lillard’s stellar evening. At 19-22, Portland is currently 12th in the West and is half a game outside the Play-In picture in the conference.