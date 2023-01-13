The Dallas Mavericks earned a thrilling 119-115 double-overtime victory over the Los Angele Lakers on Thursday. Luka Doncic led all scorers with 35 points. He added 14 rebounds and 13 assists to cap off an impressive triple-double. However, Doncic said after the game that Spencer Dinwiddie deserved credit for the Mavs’ win, per the Dallas Mavericks’ Twitter account.

“He’s (Dinwiddie) an amazing player,” Doncic said. “Anytime he wants, you know, he can go dunk, he can score. He’s a really good player. And he helped us a lot. I mean, he won us the game today.”

Dinwiddie scored 17 points on 7-13 shooting to go along with a pair of three-pointers. He made a number of crucial plays for Dallas as well.

Luka Doncic is unquestionably the driving factor behind the Mavs’ success. But they are a better team when players such as Spencer Dinwiddie step up. Dallas would still benefit from bringing in another player or two ahead of the trade deadline. Nevertheless, they are playing well.

LeBron James reacted to Luka Doncic’s effort following the Mavs’ narrow win over the Lakers.

“Big-time players make big-time shots. It’s that simple,” LeBron said of Luka, per Eurohoops.

Dallas is currently in 4th place in the Western Conference. Meanwhile, the Lakers are near the bottom of the West, ahead of only the San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets.

Luka Doncic is making a strong case for the MVP award. And if his teammates can follow his lead and perform well, this will be a dangerous Mavs team moving forward.