In recent weeks, Damian Lillard has been doing everything he can to lift the Portland Trail Blazers amid a plethora of injury woes to some of their best players. Usually, those efforts revolve around his incredible ability to put the ball through the hoop, oftentimes from unthinkable distances. But on Monday night against the floundering Detroit Pistons, Lillard showed that there’s more to his game than breathing fire from beyond the arc.

The Blazers star ended up with 31 points, 13 rebounds, and 12 assists to lead the team to a much-needed 110-104 victory over the Pistons on the road. And in doing so, Lillard, who is already a man of many records, managed to etch himself even further into the Blazers’ history books.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Damian Lillard became just the first player in Blazers history over the past 25 years to record a triple-double after three quarters. Lillard, by the time the third quarter buzzer had sounded, already had 23 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists as the Blazers took a 15-point lead heading into the payoff period.

Witnessing Lillard get just the third triple-double of his career is a bit of a funny development, given how the Blazers star reacted to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s shameless attempt to give himself a triple-double with an intentional miss in the dying embers of the game. Alas, there will be no stat corrections for Dame, as he managed to tally all his statistics fair and square, arguments about stat-padding notwithstanding.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stat-padding has been a strong point of contention among pundits and fans over the past few years, thanks in large part to Russell Westbrook’s ascension as the undisputed Triple-Double king. In particular, the MVP race has devolved into a discussion on the merits of Nikola Jokic’s candidacy due to his purportedly inflated stats.

Even then, nabbing a triple-double isn’t easy, as it requires a ton of stamina, effort, and a lot of fortune as they still need their teammates to make open shots, like the Blazers did to help Damian Lillard on Monday night.

The Blazers will be hoping that Lillard carries over his torrid performances on Wednesday night when they take on the Boston Celtics on the road.